Game Info

Game Time: Friday December 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Taj Gibson, QUESTIONABLE (groin); Bradley Beal, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

MAGIC— Jalen Suggs, OUT (ankle); Mo Bamba, QUESTIONABLE (back); Jonathan Isaac, OUT (knee); Chuma Okeke, OUT (knee)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards are on a roll looking to win their fourth straight game to end the year. The month of December was real bad for the Wizards as it seemed like they wouldn’t get a win but are now on a three-game win streak. Before the year 2023 begins, the Wizards play the Orlando Magic, a Southeast division opponent, who are filled with young gritty players that are ready to ball including 2022 first overall pick, Paolo Banchero. Banchero leads his team with 20.9 points per game and 3.9 assists.

The Wizards, now with Rui Hachimura, have been offensively clicking. Hachimura in his last three games is averaging 21.6 points per game after scoring 30 points in their last win over the Phoenix Suns all off the bench. His absence on offense as well as Delon Wright’s defensive awareness was truly missed on the Wizards. Washington has been dealing with injuries to their starting lineup so there’s been a lot of changes where Kyle Kuzma had to be the scoring leader while Bradley Beal or even Kristaps Porzingis have had to take a few games off due to injury.

When the team hits on all cylinders as a unit, they can truly win games and during this win streak it’s been proven.