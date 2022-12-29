The Washington Wizards have won four of their last five games. They won both games of a two-game mini homestand to finish the 2002 calendar year. But I wouldn’t start falling into the notion that they will suddenly turn it around in January.

Why? They are going to spend 10 of their next 15 games on the road. Tomorrow, they will begin a four game road trip that includes two consecutive road games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3. While the Wizards have a four-game homestand from Jan. 9-16, they will be on the road again for six of their next seven games. Washington is 5-14 on the road this season and 15-21 overall.

In short, I don’t see the Wizards drastically improving on the road, even though they are nearly at full strength again — especially with the NBA Trade Deadline coming up on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Maybe I’ll be eating crow about the Wizards’ performance like I have been in the last few games after stating that they need to rebuild. (They do.) But I’m not optimistic about the Wizards suddenly turning it around while on some long road trips.