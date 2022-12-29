New Year’s Resolutions for the Wizards

New Year’s resolutions are a time-honored tradition in our society. With that in mind, Osman Baig and I created our own list of resolutions we wish the Wizards would adopt.

We both shared our resolutions and the rationale behind them on this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast but I’ve included my list here for discussion. Please feel free to add in our your own in the comments.

Johnny Davis - Be selfish and have an ego, shoot every time the ball touches your hands.

Bradley Beal - Hold yourself accountable so that teammates and coaches can hold each other accountable.

Devon Dotson - Drink lots of milk in hopes that you go big and strong because a 6-foot point guard who doesn’t have NBA three-point range isn’t a recipe for success.

Will Barton - Do some real self-reflection. Honestly ask yourself, am I helping my team with the way I’m playing? Or just take up pickleball, get hooked on it, and leave the Wizards in pursuit of a professional pickleball career.

Kristaps Porzingis - Learn one actual post move; master the jump hook.

Jordan Goodwin - Stay grounded and hungry. Don’t get sucked in by the same complacency that seems to get everyone else when they come to Washington.

Rui Hachimura - Go see a shaman or a witch doctor to ward off bad luck. No one has ever been more snake-bitten with weird injuries.

Deni Avdija - Spend at least one hour every day doing the Mikan Drill.

Vernon Carey Jr. - Research EuroLeague teams for next year and find yourself a team in a city with a beach at least.

Isaiah Todd - Mutiny. Rebel. Just check yourself into the game the next time Wes Unseld Jr. called Anthony Gill’s name.

Anthony Gill - Start planning and preparing for your coaching career. Put down the jersey and sneakers in favor of a clipboard and a whistle.

Daniel Gafford - Whatever you’ve been doing the last month, make that your routine and keep doing that.

Monte Morris - Channel your inner Ish Smith. Push the pace more, probe the defense, and ask to come off the bench like Smith did.

Corey Kispert - Practice putting more arc on your shot.

Kyle Kuzma - Get the video staff to cut you a tape of good shots compared to bad shots and watch that every day. Take more of the good shots than the bad ones.

Delon Wright - Stretch. Keep that hamstring loose and healthy because you’re apparently the most important person on the roster.

Taj Gibson - Host story time in the locker room every day and share what worked and what didn’t for the 2010-2011 Chicago Bulls team that went 62-20. Tell Beal about what Derrick Rose did to take over games. Tell Avdija about what Luol Deng did to excel as a two-way player. Tell Hachimura stories about James Johnson being a tough guy so maybe he embraces some of that. Tell Kispert about how Kyle Korver was never shy about hoisting up threes. And tell Daniel Gafford every Joakim Noah story you can think of about doing more of the dirty work.

Wes Unseld Jr. - Stick with what works. Starting Porzingis and Gafford together seems to be working so stick with it. Benching Barton last night seemed to work so stick with it.

Tommy Sheppard - Pick a lane. This one speaks for itself.

Fans - Before you post another terrible trade machine proposal, ask yourself, “Why would the other team do this?”