What a difference one week makes!

The Wizards have won three straight games and four of their last five. Yet this survey makes it look like they have lost 14 straight.

All of that said, we have seen this song and dance before. The Wizards have bounced back after being on the brink of a season collapse. But when they are about to truly break into a much-needed high playoff seed or win a 50th regular season game like in 2016-17, they lose.

This survey does sound a bit sour because I’m asking which player the Wizards should focus on moving at the trade deadline, whether it’s Kyle Kuzma or Kristaps Porzingis or maybe someone else. But I don’t think four wins in five games really changes the Wizards’ situation. They are still not in the playoff picture if the regular season ended today.

Our survey is below and it will probably close tomorrow. We’ll share the results around New Year’s Day.