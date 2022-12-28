The Washington Wizards defeated the Phoenix Suns, 127-102 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards came out hot in this game and didn’t hold back generally speaking. I guess the “hate” I wrote was Bulletin Board Material for the team, and they are responding. Even if it wasn’t, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal, who injured his left hamstring yesterday in Washington’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

At the end of the day, the Wizards were in some situations where the Suns could have come back and made things really interesting. But the Wizards were able to keep them at arms length and then some.

Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 28 points off the bench on 11-of-14 shooting. For Phoenix, DeAndre Ayton scored 31 points to lead their team.

The Wizards will note go back on the road for another long road trip. First up? The Orlando Magic on Friday. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.