Wizards vs. Suns GameThread: Washington is on a two-game win streak going into tonight

The Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns are back playing one another again after just seeing each other last week where the Wizards were victorious winning 113-110. In that game the Wizards didn’t have Kristaps Porzingis and the Suns were without Devin Booker. This go round it’s the same for the Suns and now the Wizards won’t have Beal tonight who seemed to tweak his hamstring in the Philadelphia 76ers game last night.

Update: Bradley Beal will not play tonight vs. Phoenix. https://t.co/ocgkfjK2qg — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 28, 2022

The Wizards need a momentum boost win to take them on the road and end the year. Otherwise it’s not looking to bright for the season or rather it hasn’t looked too bright so far.

