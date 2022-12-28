 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards vs. Suns GameThread: Washington is on a two-game win streak going into tonight

Bradley Beal is Questionable.

By Diamond Holton
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns are back playing one another again after just seeing each other last week where the Wizards were victorious winning 113-110. In that game the Wizards didn’t have Kristaps Porzingis and the Suns were without Devin Booker. This go round it’s the same for the Suns and now the Wizards won’t have Beal tonight who seemed to tweak his hamstring in the Philadelphia 76ers game last night.

The Wizards need a momentum boost win to take them on the road and end the year. Otherwise it’s not looking to bright for the season or rather it hasn’t looked too bright so far.

Let’s hear or see your opinions in the comments!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!

