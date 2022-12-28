Yesterday, the Washington Wizards had a fully healthy roster. That’s great because it gives head coach Wes Unseld a full opportunity to show what the potential of this season’s team is like. And they delivered with a 116-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter and did not return. I did not think too much of it at the time, but it puts the Wizards in another tight spot.

First, should Beal miss significant time due to a hamstring strain (we don’t know what it is just yet), it could keep him out for weeks, or longer. Beal also injured his right hamstring which caused him to miss time earlier this season.

Earlier this month, we spoke to Dr. Matthew J. Levine of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics about Delon Wright’s hamstring injury. While we didn’t speak about Beal’s case, Dr. Levine spoke in detail about the three grades of hamstring strains. If Beal suffered a relatively minor Grade 1 strain, he probably wouldn’t be out for very long. However, if it were a Grade 2 or 3, Beal could be out for over a month.

Should Beal be out for a long time, it probably won’t help the Wizards’ hopes to move up in the standings. The Wizards have gone 4-8 without him this season. That said, I have noted that losing games in the short term isn’t a bad thing.