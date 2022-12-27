The Washington Wizards play the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night. Here’s the preview!

Game info

When: : Wednesday, December 28, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injuries: Wizards - Deni Avdija (Day-to-Day, Back). Suns - Devin Booker (Out, Groin), Landry Shamet (Out, Achilles), Cameron Payne (Out, Foot).

What to watch for

The Wizards are looking to wrap up their quick two-game homestand and season series against the Phoenix Suns. Just last week, the Wizards were able to beat the Suns on their home floor thanks to some stellar play down the stretch from Bradley Beal and others.

Just like last week’s game, the Wizards will face the Suns without their star guard Devin Booker, who briefly returned on Christmas Day, but re-injured his groin and so the Wizards will avoid him for again.

After beating the Philadelphia 76ers earlier tonight, we’ll see if this gives them momentum for tomorrow’s match against Phoenix. If they can win tomorrow, maybe, just maybe it will be a turning point for their postseason hopes.