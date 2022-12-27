As the saying goes, the sharks are ready to pounce when there is blood in the water. And there is blood in the water around the MedStar Health Performance Center.

According to Marc Stein, a growing number of NBA teams do not see Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma re-signing for the 2023-24 NBA season. Kuzma said that he would enter unrestricted free agency in reports earlier this month.

There's a rising belief leaguewide that Kyle Kuzma is ‘gettable’ between now and the trade deadline, per @TheSteinLine



“Based on the rumbles I've heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation's capital beyond this season.”



It is not a surprise that Kuzma is entering unrestricted free agency next year when he is making just $13 million the season, and when the Wizards have failed to make a playoff appearance during his tenure here. Barring a miracle, the Wizards are not making the playoffs this season.

Unless Team President Tommy Sheppard is confident that Kuzma will return, it would be prudent for Sheppard to trade the forward before February’s deadline. It could ensure that Washington gets some value like younger players with contracts next season or draft picks come in return for a player who probably won’t return next season.

