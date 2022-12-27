 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA teams believe Kyle Kuzma can be had before the trade deadline

It makes sense because the Wizards are likely out of the NBA playoff race and Kuzma is planning on testing the free agent market.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards v Sacramento Kings
Kyle Kuzma is in demand. And it is also likely that the Washington Wizards won’t have him next season regardless.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As the saying goes, the sharks are ready to pounce when there is blood in the water. And there is blood in the water around the MedStar Health Performance Center.

According to Marc Stein, a growing number of NBA teams do not see Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma re-signing for the 2023-24 NBA season. Kuzma said that he would enter unrestricted free agency in reports earlier this month.

It is not a surprise that Kuzma is entering unrestricted free agency next year when he is making just $13 million the season, and when the Wizards have failed to make a playoff appearance during his tenure here. Barring a miracle, the Wizards are not making the playoffs this season.

Unless Team President Tommy Sheppard is confident that Kuzma will return, it would be prudent for Sheppard to trade the forward before February’s deadline. It could ensure that Washington gets some value like younger players with contracts next season or draft picks come in return for a player who probably won’t return next season.

What would be an ideal trade involving Kuzma in your eyes? Let us know in the comments below.

