The Washington Wizards have won two of their last three games on the road. And along the way, two of their key rotation players: Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright, have returned. Both Hachimura and Wright played last week in their win against the Sacramento Kings. It gives some fans and the front office hope that perhaps, and just perhaps, the team will make a dramatic turnaround in the weeks ahead toward the NBA trade deadline.

I’m skeptical.

It is good to see that Wright has returned after missing two months due to a hamstring strain. And it is good to see that Hachimura has returned after missing a month due to a bone bruise in his ankle. But neither Wright or Hachimura are among the Wizards’ “Big Three” of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma or Kristaps Porzingis.

At some point, the Wizards are just going to have to accept that this season, and ultimately, their core three just aren’t going to lead the team to a playoff berth this season. Much has been written that there are multiple Eastern Conference teams that have improved more than the Wizards have (assuming you want to say that the Wizards have improved talent-wise). And this is simply by anecdote, but sometimes it feels like the Wizards are trying to sell the vision that the team can make the playoffs if everyone is healthy and clicking.

That sounds easy to say, but it isn’t often when every team is healthy AND clicking. Those that do can often go on long playoff runs. This team doesn’t seen ready for that when there are multiple players looking into free agency in the summer. Kyle Kuzma is testing the unrestricted free agency waters (and may very well not return) even though the Wizards are clear that they view him as a cornerstone. Hachimura can also test free agency. And before you know it, Deni Avdija will be on the clock for an extension — and I’m not sure if he’s a long term fit either.

Either way, despite Wright’s and Hachimura’s return, I still think it’s time for the Wizards to rebuild.