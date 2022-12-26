Game info

When: : Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injuries: Wizards - Deni Avdija (Day-to-Day, Back), Will Barton (Day-to-Day, Back). Sixers - Tyrese Maxey (Out, Foot)

What to watch for

The Wizards will come back home from a 6-game road trip to face a tough Philadelphia 76ers team that has played well lately, winning 8 straight games. With Tyrese Maxey being out, Joel Embiid and James Harden has picked up their play and have the Sixers in the near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile the Wizards are coming off a very impressive win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Wizards deployed a starting lineup that include both Kristaps Porzingis as well as Daniel Gafford. The Wizards also counteracted the Kings by playing a much faster pace and it seemed to elevate their offensive performance. It should be interesting to see if these two adjustments will carry over from that game.