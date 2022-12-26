What were your Christmas gifts, Wizards fans?

Hi everyone, since the Washington Wizards didn’t have a game on Christmas Day, I just took it easy after publishing a couple impromptu Christmas-themed posts with national storylines that don’t affect what’s going on here.

Washington will host the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow and we will get back up and ready for that with a preview this evening. In the meantime, I have an open question for you: What were your Christmas gifts this year?

For me personally, I just spent time with my family, got $200 in cash and a couple gift cards to Krispy Kreme. Is it the most fancy gift ever? No. Do I like getting $200 in cash? Hell yeah! But I’m just happy I made it through another year and that I spent it with family.

Did any of you get a gift that involved Wizards basketball or really anything to do with the NBA? Did you get college basketball tickets? Or maybe tickets for a Mystics game next summer? Let us know in the comments below!

Also, since I was trying to figure out what kind of a random poll to do for yesterday, I asked you what your favorite Mariah Carey song was. Only 12 people, including me responded....

This poll could've done better.... pic.twitter.com/UUsLUvwyEy — Albert Lee (@aleeinthedmv) December 26, 2022

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” won with three votes. My favorite song was “We Belong Together” which was THE SUMMER JAM back between my junior and senior years of college in 2005! It was tied with “Vision of Love,” Carey’s first single and Fantasy, her megahit in 1995. I assume this is the version that doesn’t include ODB.

Based on the responses, it must have been millennials and Gen Xers who responded.

Okay, that’s it from me. Let us know what your gifts were yesterday on this Second Day of Christmas! (Yes, it’s an actual holiday in much of Europe and Canada, where it’s called Boxing Day.)