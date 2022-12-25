NBA Christmas Day 2022 Open Thread

Merry Christmas everyone! There are five games on ABC (WJLA-TV) and ESPN starting at 12 p.m. ET. I showed the odds yesterday and was petty with some belated Festivus ranting.

Feel free to show the gifts Santa gave you in the comments. If you are a Gen Zer, I hope you and your families have a great day and feel as happy as these fans in Amsterdam were to see BLACKPINK!

If you are a Millennial or older, let me play that song which makes me feel like it’s 1994 all over again!

For those of you who are Gen Zers, you know Mariah Carey as the Queen of Christmas when that “annoying” glockenspiel plays those trademark chords. For those of use who are still young at heart but born before 1996, we know her as one of the top pop singers at the turn of the 21st century. I still love her 90s hits and play them a lot on my iPhone. Poll’s below through 10 p.m. ET on it!

Poll What is your favorite Mariah Carey song? A Vision of Love (1990)

One Sweet Day (1995)

All I Want For Christmas Is You (1994)

We Belong Together (2005)

Someday (1990)

Hero (1993)

Fantasy (1995)

Emotions (1991)

Don’t Forget About Us (2005)

Okay, that’s enough ranting from me. I had to get to my word limit. (Oops, I wrote it out!)

Enjoy the games today!