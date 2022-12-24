December Mailbag: Answers to your Wizards emails and comments, Part 2

Thanks for your questions for this month’s mailbag. Here are the rest that I have decided to answer. Our next mailbag is in January!

Is there a crummier franchise in all of pro sports than the Washington Wizards? Serious question. (DCrez)

Yes. The Washington Commanders.

How much is Wes Unseld, Jr. to blame for the December collapse? This not a talented team. But ten consecutive losses tells me that these guys simply aren’t playing hard or together and that players aren’t developing or improving. (TomKozelko22)

To be fair to Unseld, he also never had Beal for stretches and opposing teams also got used to planning for the Wizards without Beal. Before that ten game losing streak, the Wizards also won four straight games without him. These things also put the Wizards between a rock and hard place.

Troy Brown, Deni, Rui, Cory and Johnny — These are the Wizards’ five first rounders. Is this normal? (VBfan)

For a team that has been barely hanging onto the Treadmill of Mediocrity for awhile, yes. That said, Davis should have never been drafted.

How does the BF staff keep creating so much content on such a terrible, wingless, going nowhere franchise? Kudos for your excellent job. I have no idea how you do it. (Gaboshyn)

All the writers, including me, have monthly posting requirements. Sometimes, I don’t know how we do it. Thank you.