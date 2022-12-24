NBA on Christmas Day preview: Game times, TV schedule, streaming and more

I hope you enjoyed Festivus last night and a Washington Wizards win over the Sacramento Kings. Tomorrow is the biggest day of the NBA regular season, though the Wizards, as usual aren’t invited to the party.

So instead of an anticipated snowstorm in the USA hitting us and all of the couples in the DMV cuddling as the first snow falls (forget about the language barrier! — I SEE YOU PLAYING THIS SONG ON YOUR IPHONE DENNIS!)….

…in the DMV, we got rain yesterday, the cold winds, AND STILL have these single degree temperatures. I don’t want anyone to be under five feet of snow, but can’t the weather Gods give us a White Christmas after another lackluster NBA season?

As you might expect, this song is the one that accurately defines how we feel as NBA fans today.

I swear, God must hate the DMV.

Christmas is tomorrow, and here are the games, all of which are on ABC/ESPN. The ABC affiliate in the D.C. area is WJLA-TV.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 12 p.m. ET (Sixers are -2.5 point favorites)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2:30 p.m. ET (Mavs are -8.5 point favorites)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ET (Celtics are -4.5 point favorites)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET (Grizzlies are -5 point favorites)

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. ET (Nuggets are -4.5 point favorites

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

Since it is FESTIVUS weekend for Wizards fans like many of you and me, what bones do I have to pick?

First, the Knicks, Lakers and Warriors ALWAYS get a Christmas game no matter how bad they are! At least the Knicks are above .500!

And didn’t the Wizards … OUR WIZARDS … DEFEAT THE SUNS?! DESPITE OUR FANS THINKING THAT THEY WOULD GO NO BETTER THAN 1-5 ON THEIR RECENT WEST COAST ROAD TRIP?!

Okay, I was simply complaining to complain.

I’ll have an open thread for the games tomorrow. Until then, happy Christmas Eve.

And to my fellow Wizards fans, let’s happy belated Festivus. Let’s just make it a great Festivus weekend in the cold without snow or cancelled school days for it!!

