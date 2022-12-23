Wizards at Kings GameThread

The Wizards are at the end of a long 5-game West Coast road trip that has seen them go 1-3 so far on this trip. Currently the Wizards have been losers of 11 of their last 12, and 13 of their last 15 games. Wizards desperately need to get some momentum going the other way. After finally breaking their 10-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns, the team followed that up with a loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday Night.

Can the Wizards pick up a much needed win tonight? Can they close this road trip out in winning fashion? Join us for the conversation below. Coverage for the game will kick off on NBC Sports Washington starting at 10 PM.