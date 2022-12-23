The Washington Wizards host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Here’s the preview.

Game info

When: : Friday, December 23, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injuries: For the Wizards, Delon Wright (hamstring) is out. Deni Avdija (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are questionable. For the Kings, Richaun Holmes (illness) is questionable.

What to watch for

The Wizards will finish their six game west coast road trip tomorrow against the Kings, who have won three of their last four games. After beginning their road trip with three losses, the Wizards have looked better in each of their last two games. Maybe they are feeling more acclimated to playing on the road, which is a good thing.

Washington will not play again until after Christmas, so this game could very easily be a “trap.” Hopefully the Wizards won’t look “checked out” early on in this one as they look to finish their road trip on a positive note.