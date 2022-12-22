One of the most fascinating parts about the NBA season is trade rumors. The news of trades are big, of course. but sometimes the trades that don’t happen make just as much news. That’s what I have to share today.

According to Marc Stein’s newsletter, the Washington Wizards tried to trade for Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, but the request was declined. Washington’s centerpiece for the trade? Rui Hachimura.

The Phoenix Suns recently rejected a proposed trade that would’ve sent Jae Crowder to the Wizards for a package featuring Rui Hachimura, per @TheSteinLine



Why did the Suns turn down the deal? It was because they were looking for a starter caliber player if they were to let go of Crowder. Hachimura did not fit their needs.

The apparent botched Crowder for Hachimura deal also shed some light on how other teams are viewing Washington’s players. It is apparent that they don’t view Hachimura as a starter caliber player. And that is kind of given where Washington is right now in the standings.

