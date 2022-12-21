The Washington Wizards announced on Wednesday that forward Rui Hachimura will return to play tomorrow in tomorrows’s match against the Utah Jazz.

Rui Hachimura will be available tomorrow night vs. Utah! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/5BGn57eIEu — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 22, 2022

The forward has missed all of Washington’s games since Nov. 18 when he suffered a bone bruise in his right ankle in a game against the Miami Heat. Since Hachimura is cleared to play tomorrow, that also means that the bruise has healed enough AND that he likely doesn’t feel too much pain while in game activity.

Earlier this week, we spoke to Dr. Matthew J. Levine of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in Maryland about ankle function and bone bruises. The interview can be read below.

My hope at this point is that Hachimura is not being brought back too early. If he suffers a setback, it will negatively affect his hopes for a significant contract next season.

