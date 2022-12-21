The Washington Wizards continue their west coast road trip this week. After ten (10) back-to-back-to-back-to... losses, they made themselves such a reputation that the Phoenix Suns put so little effort against them, and the Wizards literally scrambled to a win. Now they head on a short flight to Salt Lake City to rematch with the Utah Jazz that they actually beat last month. The Wizards have a chance to actually sweep the Jazz this year! I don’t think that has happened in a long time.

Oh, and happy holidays to all our readers!

Game info

When: : Thursday, December 22, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch: NBA Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Delon Wright (Out), Kristaps Porzingis (Day-to-Day)

Jazz: Collin Sexton (Out), Kelly Olynyk (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

The Wizards are lackluster — The Wizards mercifully snapped their ten-game losing streak, but didn’t do it with a convincing performance. I guess this win will have the Utah Jazz on their toes and ready to deliver some revenge for their loss in D.C. last month. The Wiz are going to need better effort against the Jazz, who are known for their fight and effort.

Porzingis questionable — The Wizards enjoyed 31 points from Zingis last month as he enjoyed playing against a team with no dominant center. Porzingis is still listed as Day-to-Day. Whether he plays or not might decide this one.

Avdija hitting threes — Deni has been hitting over 40 percent of his threes over the past handful of games. Is that a blop or is that the new norm? Time will tell.

Rui is back! — Click here to read about that!

Flashback: Wizards beat the Jazz last month

Here are the highlights from that game: