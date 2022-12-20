Wizards at Suns final score: Washington comes back from late deficit to win, 113-110

The Washington Wizards ended their 10 game losing streak with a SDFSFDSFDSF win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. This is their first road win since Nov. 7 and first win overall since Nov. 10.

Washington led for most of this game, minus a couple of stretches, including for the entire third period where they had a lead as big as 17 points. However, the Suns made their inevitable comeback and then some. In fact, Phoenix led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter.

But since the Wizards have lost 10 games overall, it should be no surprise that Washington wants to win this game more. The question is whether this comeback would be successful. Washington at times seemed to try to give this game away, including giving up a late three with less than a minute left and when Deni Avdija (16 points, 11 rebounds) fouled Chris Paul who attempted a three. But this time, the Wizards managed to pull through since they converted on late free throw attempts. The win was by three points because of a buzzer beating three by Landry Shamet.

Bradley Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half, also dishing 6 assists and grabbing 5 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma stepped up by scoring 29 points as Kristaps Porzingis sat this game out.

For the Suns, Shamet led all scorers with 31 points and DeAndre Ayton scored 30 more points.

The Wizards still have two more games left on their road trip. On Thursday, they will play the Utah Jazz. Tip off is at 9 p.m. ET. See you then!