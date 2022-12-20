Send us your Wizards and Mystics questions for a Dec. 23 mailbag!

If you are in Northern Virginia like me, the winter break is here! And since I am a teacher, I actually have some REAL DAYS OFF WHERE I WON’T BE AT SCHOOL! WOO HOO!!!

But anyway, it gives me some REAL FREE TIME to answer your questions for this month’s mailbag. As you know the Washington Mystics are in the middle of their offseason. But the Washington Wizards are in the middle of a rough west coast road trip that is testing many people’s mettle, Including me!

Here’s how to get a question in!

Reply in the comments

Email me at aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com

Reply to our tweets @BulletsForever and @BF_Mystics

Please get us your questions by Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. I will get the post out with your answers on Dec. 23!