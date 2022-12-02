Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was interviewed on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill” show on Fubo sports this week. Here are a couple highlights from the show, which was released yesterday.

Arenas interviewed Beal about his biggest influence to become a basketball player. Beal answered that his mother was his top influencer, even mentioning that his mom will critique his game harshly via text.

During high school, Beal was first a dual-sport athlete in football and basketball and wanted to be a football player more. However, after a strong ninth grade season and an early scholarship offer by Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self, his mother was quick to say that basketball was the sport where he needed to focus solely on.

In another segment, Arenas and Beal chatted about players whom they would or would NOT pass the ball too. They agreed on this point: if a player was not working out as long or even longer, he would not get the ball during offensive possessions.

It seems that Arenas is developing a friendship with some of the current Wizards stars like Beal. That’s a good thing. Let us know more of your thoughts in the comments below.