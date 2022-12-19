Game Info

Game Time: Tuesday December 20 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring); Rui Hachimura, OUT (ankle)

SUNS— Devin Booker, OUT (groin); Duane Washington Jr., OUT (hip); Cameron Payne, OUT (foot); Cameron Johnson, OUT (knee)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards are in Phoenix to face the Suns and they are playing terrible. They haven’t won a game in the month of December and their last win came against the Minnesota Timberwolves back in the end of November. Washington recently lost against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday 119-117 after a potential steal wasn’t successful leading to a wide open dunk for the Lakers by former Wizard Thomas Bryant.

There’s a lot going on with the Wizards and it’s causing them to not come together as a unit to win games. At this point, some fans want them to tank and draft high in the next year’s NBA Draft. Others just want better coaching and players that actually want to play for the Wizards. Hopefully the franchise sees that good trade value can come from Kyle Kuzma instead of letting him walk in free agency. That’s not to say trading him will drastically change Washington’s outcome and they’ll start winning games but at least it’s start to something more and long lasting.

Anything is better than what the Wizards look like now. And I mean anything.