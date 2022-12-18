Wizards at Lakers GameThread

The Wizards are set to play their 2nd game in as many days in crypto.com Arena, but this time their opponent will be the Los Angeles Lakers. Wizards are in desperate need for a win, as they are currently in the midst of a 9-game losing streak. With Anthony Davis now being ruled out for this game and beyond, and with the looming schedule for the rest of this road trip, this feels like the team’s best chance to break this streak. Can they pull it off? Join us for the conversation below.

Coverage for the game kicks off at 9:30 PM on NBC Sports Washington.