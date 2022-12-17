The Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Clippers later today. Let’s get this preview out of the way.

Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, December 17 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, LA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Will Barton, QUESTIONABLE (foot); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring); Rui Hachimura, OUT (ankle); Bradley Beal, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

CLIPPERS— Ivica Zubac, OUT (knee); Reggie Jackson, QUESTIONABLE (rest); Paul George, QUESTIONABLE; Norman Powell, OUT (groin)

Pregame Notes

First, sorry for the delay in getting the preview out. But with plenty of bad Wizards news yesterday, I think the community was more concerned about those stories. And I woke up just now just to get this recap before heading back to bed.

The Wizards will continue their six-game road trip with two games in two days in LA. First, the Wizards will play the Clippers, whom they hosted last week. In that contest, John Wall had his first start of the season and the Capital One Arena crowd was composed of more fans happy to see Wall back than fans happy to see the Wizards playing. Washington lost, 114-107.

This time, the Wizards will play in front of a more hostile crowd and STILL try to find their way out of an eight-game losing streak. I’m not sure how it’s going to get done. But at some point, this streak has to end, right?