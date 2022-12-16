The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting several players for the trade deadline in February, including Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. The news was initially reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The “money quote,” which Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll pulled from Buha’s piece is here:

In the ultimate pie-in-the-sky scenario, the Lakers have interest in Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal if any of the three stars were to become available.

It is no secret that the Lakers are looking for a player who can be an additional All-Star along side LeBron James and Anthony Davis as part of a playoff push. Currently, the Lakers are 11-16 and are trying to make the most of James’ talent as heads toward the twilight of his career.

However, the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers are probably not letting Durant or Lillard, respectively, go for Russell Westbrook and some draft picks.

What about the Wizards, though? Beal, unlike Durant and Lillard, has a no-trade clause on his contract. If Beal wanted to go to the Lakers, would a package of Westbrook and some draft picks be enough for Tommy Sheppard to part with Washington’s franchise player? Westbrook is on the last year of his supermax contract, and he had a successful one-year stint in Washington back in the 2020-21 NBA season.

In my opinion, if Beal wanted to go to the Lakers, the Wizards should make the deal to get Westbrook, and hopefully some picks back. Such a move could accelerate rebuild efforts that Washington needs to make.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.