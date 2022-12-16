Poll: How are confident are you in the Wizards’ direction?

Hi everyone, as I’ve posted a couple times this week, the SB Nation Reacts team isn’t quite back online. But that doesn’t mean that the polls are on hiatus until then. In the meantime, I’ll have more quick posts like this one in the meantime.

Normally, we ask how confident you are on a scale of 1-5 with a score of 5 being very confident and 1 being a score that is NOT confident at all. So let’s get to the poll. Here it is below:

Poll On a scale of 1-5, how confident are you in the direction of the Washington Wizards? (a 5 is fully confident, 1 is not confident at all.) 1 (no confidence whatsoever)

2

3 (neutral/content)

4

5 (Fully confident) vote view results 72% 1 (no confidence whatsoever) (58 votes)

17% 2 (14 votes)

5% 3 (neutral/content) (4 votes)

0% 4 (0 votes)

5% 5 (Fully confident) (4 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

As you know, the Wizards are on an eight-game losing streak. On the one hand, I anticipate seeing mostly 1s and 2s. However, we all knew the Wizards weren’t expected to be a contender this season. So .... isn’t a looooooong losing streak in Washington’s interest for a top draft pick?

This poll will close at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. Feel free to comment with your reasons why you are or do NOT feel confident and I’ll share the results in a post tomorrow afternoon. Thank you all!