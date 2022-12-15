Wizards losing skid continues against Denver Nuggets

The Washington Wizards just keep on losing. Last night, it was to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets — Washington’s 8th loss in a row and 11th in their last 12 games.

The Nuggets bludgeoned the Wizards with 98 points in the paint. That’s a new Denver franchise record. Nuggets PR tweeted that it’s the most by an NBA team in at least 25 years.

Washington got outrebounded 45-24. Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija combined for 14 of the Wizards’ boards.

With Kristaps Porzingis out because of the need to avoid facing Jokic back tightness, Jokic carved up Washington’s defense. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player finished with 43 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals. He made 17-20 from the floor, including 17-18 on twos. He also had 8 turnovers, though it wasn’t as if Wizards defenders were forcing them.

Jokic’s night gets even more absurd with the realization that one of his three missed shots was a midcourt heave. Here’s his shot chart from NBA.com:

Jokic was joined in feasting on the heads of hapless Wizards by Aaron Gordon (22 points on 14 field goal attempts), Bruce Brown (13 points on 6 field goal attempts), Bones Hyland (23 points on 11 field goal attempts), and Uncle Jeff Green (10 points on 6 field goal attempts).

The 36-year old Green had several highlights, including a ferocious dunk on Gafford.

Good Stuff

Monte Morris played well in his homecoming game. He scored 20 points on just 11 FGA and handed out 11 assists.

Corey Kispert made some threes (4-6 from deep) on the road.

Avdija was okay — one of the few players who offered professional effort on the defensive end.

The Denver Nuggets had classy tribute videos for Morris and Will Barton, who played most of their careers in Denver.

Not So Good Stuff

Washington’s defensive effort was an embarrassment. Kyle Kuzma’s defensive indifference got so bad that Osman Baig texted midway through the fourth quarter to see if it was out of line to comp Kuzma to Jabari Parker. At least last night, it was not. With Kuzma on the floor, the team’s defensive rating was a staggering 138.

As long as I’m picking on Kuzma, his offense stunk too. Against Denver, he scored 24 points on decent shooting (9-16 from the floor, 4-8 from three) and had 4 assists, but he also had 3 turnovers and shot 2-6 from the free throw line. In a game where Washington’s offensive rating (points per possession x 100) was 119 and Denver’s was 131, Kuzma’s was 108.

Will Barton had some nice flashes early but overall wasn’t very good. He had 22 points on 7-15 shooting from the floor (including 4-8 from deep), plus 9 assists. He also committed 5 turnovers and had an offensive rating of 104 with a 28.9% usage rate.

Wizards Brain Teaser

Below is a randomized list of Kuzma’s relative offensive rating — individual offensive rating minus league average offensive rating — for each season of his career (not including last night’s game).

-7.6 -7.3 -4.4 -7.7 -9.0 -3.6

Your assignment, should you choose to accept it, is to guess which of these seasons are his two with the Wizards (answer at the bottom).

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide wins and losses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, I find the raw numbers more useful when analyzing a single game.

Four Factors: Wizards at Nuggets ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS NUGGETS ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS NUGGETS EFG 0.632 0.675 OREB 4 7 TOV 13 18 FTM 13 29 PACE 108 ORTG 119 131

Stats & Metrics

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it, so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

PTS = points scored

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 112.0. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified slightly by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

Stats & Metrics: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Monte Morris 28 62 20 168 19.3% 200 22.7 -1 Corey Kispert 35 78 16 159 10.8% 113 16.3 -1 Will Barton 36 80 22 104 28.7% 84 12.4 -14 Deni Avdija 29 65 9 111 13.9% 102 12.1 -17 Anthony Gill 12 27 6 156 13.9% 242 11.8 13 Daniel Gafford 26 58 11 102 17.7% 95 10.1 -1 Kyle Kuzma 36 81 24 108 24.4% 59 8.7 -24 Jordan Goodwin 21 46 12 95 31.2% 80 6.8 -12 Taj Gibson 18 40 8 133 16.4% 75 5.5 -11 Devon Dotson 2 4 0 59 27.0% 234 1.7 3

Stats & Metrics: Nuggets ﻿NUGGETS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿NUGGETS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Nikola Jokic 33 74 43 137 41.3% 400 54.7 28 Aaron Gordon 31 70 22 124 24.3% 195 25.1 21 Bruce Brown 28 63 13 176 12.5% 184 21.2 13 Bones Hyland 28 64 23 145 24.9% 172 20.1 -1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 31 69 11 105 16.4% 115 14.6 23 Jeff Green 15 34 10 146 18.0% 184 11.6 -5 Jamal Murray 30 68 5 125 9.0% 59 7.4 19 Davon Reed 2 4 2 235 30.0% 718 5.2 -3 Christian Braun 24 53 8 105 12.1% 12 1.1 -10 Zeke Nnaji 2 4 0 0.0% 0 0.0 -3 DeAndre Jordan 13 30 4 92 11.2% -8 0.0 -12 Ish Smith 2 4 0 0 27.1% -354 0.0 -2 Vlatko Cancar 2 4 0 0 26.5% -514 0.0 -3

Wizards Brain Teaser Answer

Kuzma’s two seasons in Washington are numbers 4 and 5 from the randomized list above. Here’s his relative offensive rating in chronological order:

2017-18 — LAL: -3.6

2018-19 — LAL: -4.4

2019-20 — LAL: -7.6

2020-21 — LAL: -7.3

2021-22 — WAS: -9.0

2022-23 — WAS: -7.7

This is a franchise cornerstone?