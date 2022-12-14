Wizards at Nuggets GameThread

Let’s get right to it! The Washington Wizards are on the west coast for six games and tonight’s game is against the Denver Nuggets. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET being televised on NBC Sports Washington.

Updates for the Wizards is that Monte Morris will be available to play tonight, however, Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal are listed as out tonight. Not having Porzingis tonight will be a huge blow to the offense as both him and Kyle Kuzma seemed to be handling the scoring load while Beal has been out.

Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) will NOT play tonight in Denver, the Wizards say. Monté Morris will be available to play. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) December 14, 2022

Hopefully better coaching will suffice and eventually come to light or Washington can just kiss their season goodbye early.

What’s the biggest needed fix for the Wizards going into this road trip? What do they need to go back toward?

Get the conversation going in the comments and hope for a positive outcome!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!