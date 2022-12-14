Poll: How many wins will the Wizards get in their road trip?

While the SB Nation NBA Reacts team gets back up to speed after illness, let’s share another one of these quicker polls that don’t require me to wait days before the results come back.

Yesterday, I wrote that the Washington Wizards’ upcoming six-game road trip will likely be the “make or break point” for their 2022-23 season. They are currently 11-17 and on a seven-game losing streak. It would be logical to think that that would be the case.

However, the Wizards have had some horrible midseason stretches in the past. So I am not going to be surprised to see Washington lose most of their games on this road trip. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them lose them all, though that scenario seems unliekly.

How do you think the Wizards will do in their upcoming games? Let us know in the poll below. It is only good through 8 p.m. ET tonight!