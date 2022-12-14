Is it time for the Wizards to be sellers? A look at some Kyle Kuzma trade scenarios

The Wizards are on a 7-game losing streak and have lost 10 of their last 11 overall. And their upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier with 11 of their next 18 on the road, most of them against likely playoff teams.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma’s trade value may be at an all-time high. He’s averaging in the neighborhood of 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists over his last 11 games.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently reported that Kyle Kuzma “wants out” of Washington and would prefer to be traded to a bigger market. He mentioned the Lakers, Suns, Kings, and Knicks as teams with interest.

On this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, I was joined by Dan Favale, also of Bleacher Report, to talk through some Kyle Kuzma trade scenarios. We also discussed the trade value of Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. During this conversation, we mused about the likelihood of Beal wanting out should this season end poorly and whether or not the no-trade clause limits his value. I’ve seen lots of chatter about whether Beal would be seen as a positive trade asset and Favale and I both believe he would be.

Favale recently wrote an article discussing trade scenarios for the Knicks and included two variations of a deal that would swap Kyle Kuzma for Julius Randle. We broke those down at length on the podcast so if you’re interested in the “why” please check out the episode. But I’ve included the structure of the trades below.

Trade 1

Wizards receive: Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, a 2023 first-round pick (either Washington’s own or Dallas’ with top-10 protection), Detroit’s 2024 second-round pick

Knicks receive: Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton

Trade 2

Wizards receive: Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Washington’s own 2023 first-round pick, Dallas’ first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Knicks receive: Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton, Vernon Carey Jr.

To me, the second trade is preferable because it would guarantee the Wizards two first-round picks in what is likely to be a better-than-average draft. It would also allow them the flexibility to trade future picks, should they find a marquee player they wish to pursue.

Randle is trending up recently and could be a pretty good fit next to Porzingis. If they’re determined to try the win-now approach, he may actually help them do that. Or at least not be a significant downgrade from Kuzma.

What do you think of both scenarios? Would you do either? Let us know what you think in the comments!