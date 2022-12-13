The Wizards’ next road trip will make or break the season

The Washington Wizardsa\ are 11-17 and in the middle of a seven game losing streak. Little has gone right. Even my favorite part of SB Nation, SBN Reacts, isn’t fully online to track just how low fan confidence likely is. So I may post on that later today!

Anyway, the Wizards will play each of their next six games on the road. They are against:

Dec. 14: Denver Nuggets (16-10), at 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 17: Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) at 4 p.m. ET

Dec. 18: Los Angeles Lakers (11-15) at 9:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 20: Phoenix Suns (16-11) at 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 22: Utah Jazz (15-14) at 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 23: Sacramento Kings (14-11) at 10 p.m. ET

With the exception of the Lakers, all of the Wizards’ upcoming opponents have records above .500. Three of them (Denver, Phoenix and Sacramento) are in the Top-6 of the Western Conference. Given how things are going for the Wizards as of late, I don’t see how Washington can do a 180 and get their season back on track, toward a play-in berth for the Eastern Conference that is.

Washington shouldn’t relax too much when they are home for two more games on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

That’s because they will have another four game road trip that goes through the new year.