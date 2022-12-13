Wizards partner with D.C. area libraries for literacy campaign

The Washington Wizards announced on Tuesday via a press release that they have partnered with the DC, Alexandria City, Fairfax County, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County Public Libraries for a winter reading challenge.

The challenge will be from Dec. 12 to Mar. 31, 2023. Children who participate via Beanstack or Readsquared. As children complete challenges, they will get badges and be entered to win prizes, including Wizards game tickets against the Houston Rockets on April 9.

When I was a young kid, I read books, mostly because I had to, but also because of incentives. The most famous one I ever did was the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! program which I did in elementary school. Getting free pizza from Pizza Hut as a reward for finishing campaigns was a delicious reward.

I know that most of you reading this piece are grown adults. So the prospect of getting game tickets to see a likely lottery team isn’t fun. But as a kid, especially elementary school (K-5), that always seems fun!