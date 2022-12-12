The Washington Wizards couldn’t stop the bleeding against the Brooklyn Nets, dropping their seventh straight game to the visitors in a 112-100 loss.

For as much the home team battled in this one, the talent disparity was evident from the jump.

The Nets didn’t outperform the Wizards too heavily in any box score statistic. Instead, they overpowered Washington over time, winning every quarter little by little and answering every mini-run with one of their own. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pouring in a combined 54 points while their supporting cast filled in their roles admirably, it all proved too much for a depleted D.C. side.

Kristaps Porzingis provided the most potent punch for Washington. They went to him early and often in the first quarter as he scored 12 of the team’s first 19 points. He finished with 20 points before exiting in the third with lower back tightness.

It was in that third quarter that the Nets started to pull away. They led by as many as 17 points as the Wizards relied heavily on Will Barton to initiate their offense. Barton had himself a solid night with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists off the bench, but having him carry the load for prolonged stretches against two offensive maestros in Durant and Irving is a lot to ask.

Outside of another strong effort from Jordan Goodwin - who finished with 11 points, seven assists, two steals, and countless energy plays - there wasn’t much to write home about.

The Wizards have another shot to end their losing streak on Wednesday as they pay a visit to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets.