The Wizards get Tyler Herro in a re-do of the 2019 NBA Draft

There’s been a lot of discussion about the play and development of the Wizards’ young forwards. There’s also been a lot of criticism of Tommy Sheppard’s draft record to date.

With that in mind, Kevin Broom and I decided to look at the 2019 NBA Draft, Sheppard’s first, to see what the Wizards could have done differently in hindsight. For the full re-draft and explanation of each of the picks, check out the latest Bleav in Wizards podcast.

1.) New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson - same as actual draft

2.) Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant - same as actual draft

3.) New York Knicks: Darius Garland - he originally went 5th, Knicks took RJ Barrett

4.) Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans and Lakers): Keldon Johnson - he went 29th, Hawks took De’Andre Hunter

5.) Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Johnson - he went 11th, Cavs took Garland

6.) Minnesota Timberwolves (via Suns): Jordan Poole - he went 28th, they took Jarrett Culver

7.) Chicago Bulls: Brandon Clarke - he went 21st, they took Coby White

8.) New Orleans Pelicans (via Hawks): Luguentz Dort - he went undrafted, Pels took Jaxson Hayes

9.) Washington Wizards: Tyler Herro - he went 13th, Wizards took Rui Hachimura

10.) Atlanta Hawks: Grant Williams - he went 22nd, Hawks took Cam Reddish

11.) Phoenix Suns (via Wolves): Daniel Gafford - he went 38th, Suns took Cam Johnson

12.) Charlotte Hornets: RJ Barrett - he went 3rd, Hornets took PJ Washington

13.) Miami Heat: Matisse Thybulle - he went 20th, Heat took Tyler Herro

14.) Boston Celtics: PJ Washington - he went 12th, Celtics took Romeo Langford

15.) Detroit Pistons: Terance Mann - he went 48th, Pistons took Sekou Doumbouya

16.) Orlando Magic: Bol Bol - he went 44th, Magic took Chuma Okeke

17.) New Orleans Pelicans (via Nets and Hawks): Jaxson Hayes - he went 8th, Pels took Nickeil Alexander-Walker

18.) Indiana Pacers: Caleb Martin - he went undrafted, they took Goga Bitadze

19.) San Antonio Spurs: Nic Claxton - he went 31st, they took Luka Samanic

20.) Philadelphia 76ers (via Celtics): Jalen McDaniels - he went 52nd, they took Matisse Thybulle

Honorable mentions we discussed for the final spots: Rui Hachimura, Kevin Porter Jr., Coby White, Chuma Okeke, Nassir Little, and Cody Martin.