The Wizards get Tyler Herro in a re-do of the 2019 NBA Draft

There’s been a lot of discussion about the play and development of the Wizards’ young forwards. There’s also been a lot of criticism of Tommy Sheppard’s draft record to date.
With that in mind, Kevin Broom and I decided to look at the 2019 NBA Draft, Sheppard’s first, to see what the Wizards could have done differently in hindsight. For the full re-draft and explanation of each of the picks, check out the latest Bleav in Wizards podcast.
1.) New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson - same as actual draft
2.) Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant - same as actual draft
3.) New York Knicks: Darius Garland - he originally went 5th, Knicks took RJ Barrett
4.) Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans and Lakers): Keldon Johnson - he went 29th, Hawks took De’Andre Hunter
5.) Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Johnson - he went 11th, Cavs took Garland
6.) Minnesota Timberwolves (via Suns): Jordan Poole - he went 28th, they took Jarrett Culver
7.) Chicago Bulls: Brandon Clarke - he went 21st, they took Coby White
8.) New Orleans Pelicans (via Hawks): Luguentz Dort - he went undrafted, Pels took Jaxson Hayes
9.) Washington Wizards: Tyler Herro - he went 13th, Wizards took Rui Hachimura
10.) Atlanta Hawks: Grant Williams - he went 22nd, Hawks took Cam Reddish
11.) Phoenix Suns (via Wolves): Daniel Gafford - he went 38th, Suns took Cam Johnson
12.) Charlotte Hornets: RJ Barrett - he went 3rd, Hornets took PJ Washington
13.) Miami Heat: Matisse Thybulle - he went 20th, Heat took Tyler Herro
14.) Boston Celtics: PJ Washington - he went 12th, Celtics took Romeo Langford
15.) Detroit Pistons: Terance Mann - he went 48th, Pistons took Sekou Doumbouya
16.) Orlando Magic: Bol Bol - he went 44th, Magic took Chuma Okeke
17.) New Orleans Pelicans (via Nets and Hawks): Jaxson Hayes - he went 8th, Pels took Nickeil Alexander-Walker
18.) Indiana Pacers: Caleb Martin - he went undrafted, they took Goga Bitadze
19.) San Antonio Spurs: Nic Claxton - he went 31st, they took Luka Samanic
20.) Philadelphia 76ers (via Celtics): Jalen McDaniels - he went 52nd, they took Matisse Thybulle
Honorable mentions we discussed for the final spots: Rui Hachimura, Kevin Porter Jr., Coby White, Chuma Okeke, Nassir Little, and Cody Martin.
