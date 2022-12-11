Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington looks to end losing streak on Monday

The Washington Wizards, losers of six straight, are in dire straits right now. It doesn’t get any easier as they host a red-hot Brooklyn Nets side.

Game Info

Game Time: Monday, December 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Anthony Gill, QUESTIONABLE (heel); Monte Morris, QUESTIONABLE (groin); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring); Rui Hachimura, OUT (ankle); Bradley Beal, OUT (hamstring)

NETS— Nic Claxton, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring); Royce O’Neale, OUT (personal reasons)

Pregame Notes

The Nets come into this one as winners of seven of their last eight contests and have rocketed up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re fresh off a win over the Indiana Pacers in which they sat Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and six other rotation players. There won’t be any fatigue problems for their big guns.

Bradley Beal was seen testing out his hamstring pregame before Washington’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, which raised some optimism that he’d be ready against the Nets. But alas, Beal remains out as Monte Morris and Anthony Gill now join him on the injury report.

Jordan Goodwin has taken advantage of the Beal-less contests. He’s shattered his career high in minutes played in each of the last two games, averaging 18 points and a whopping 5.5 steals in his extended time on the floor.

The Nets have already dispatched the Wizards handily twice this season. That’s thanks in large part to KD, who’s averaged 33.5 points on 56.1 percent shooting in those two Wiz losses. Containing him as much as humanly possible would go a long way in snapping this lengthy losing skid.