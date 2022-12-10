 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What were your favorite moments of John Wall’s career with the Wizards?

Fans will get to see the former Wizards franchise player tonight for the first time since he was traded in the 2020-21 NBA season.

By Albert Lee
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards - Game Four Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing the Washington Wizards tonight at 7 p.m. ET. That’s a good game any way you look at it. But it’s even more significant considering that this is former franchise player John Wall’s first game back in Washington with fans in the arena. Wall played one game in Washington previously when he was on the Houston Rockets, but this was during the 2020-21 season when fans were not allowed in Capital One Arena for most of the regular season.

Since Wall is returning today, I think it’s also a good time for us to revisit what your favorite Wall-in-Monumental-Red moments were. Here were some that we shared on Twitter earlier today.

Osman Baig is the one who typically tweets from our main account, so I assume this was him, but here goes!

For me, I enjoyed seeing his stretch during the Wizards’ playoff runs in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Wizards never looked dazed and confused during any part of those playoff runs. Washington truly looked like they belonged in each of the rounds they participated in.

So, what were your favorite John Wall moments? Let us know in the comments below.

