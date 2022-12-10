Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Will Barton, QUESTIONABLE (foot); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring); Rui Hachimura, OUT (ankle); Bradley Beal, OUT (hamstring)

CLIPPERS— Terance Mann, QUESTIONABLE (concussion); Reggie Jackson, OUT (rest); Norman Powell, OUT (groin)

Pregame Notes

After a two-game road trip, the Washington Wizards are back at home with the Los Angeles Clippers as their opponent. A VERY familiar face will make his return to D.C….and that’s the Wizards former point guard John Wall. Wall had returned to Capital One Arena while with the Houston Rockets but didn’t play, so this return is special. Wall will also be in the starting lineup for Los Angeles as the crowd in D.C. will surely cheer loudly when the announcer calls his name.

This is the first meeting between both teams and it looks like the Clippers big time stars: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be playing and not on the bench due to rest or injury. Washington most likely will still not have Bradley Beal nor Rui Hachimura which offensively is a deep loss. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, in the meantime, will have to pick up the slack in the offensive department and hope the reserves step up as well which they’ve all tried to do in recent games.

The Wizards won’t have fresh legs in this game as the previous day, they were in Indiana playing the Pacers while the Clippers have had two days off. That’s nothing outside the normal during a season but something to note when examining everyone’s play during the game.