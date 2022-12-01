This season is an important one for the Washington Wizards in ways that go beyond on-court performance. It is also the first season where their regional sports network (RSN), NBC Sports Washington, is owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the team.

And that creates a different situation. Whether it’s true or not, there’s going to be a perception that NBC Sports Washington coverage, not necessarily just play-by-play game coverage, becomes overly positive or not-so-negative.

So far this season, the Wizards are 11-11, 9th in the Eastern Conference. That’s the definition of mediocre, a team that’s not great but also not terrible. If the Wizards had a team full of young lottery picks, that 11-11 record may be viewed with optimism. However, their key three players: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are squarely in their prime. Maybe the social media circles and fans I talk to the most lean pessimistic. But TV coverage of the team seems to keep things in a more optimistic light.

So how do you grade NBC Sports Washington’s coverage of the Wizards so far? Our poll is below and it closes on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Poll How do you grade NBC Sports Washington’s coverage of the Wizards this season? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 17% A (29 votes)

29% B (49 votes)

26% C (43 votes)

17% D (28 votes)

9% F (15 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

We will have an SB Nation Reacts survey on more topics later this week.