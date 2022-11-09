Game Info

Game Time: Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Taj Gibson, QUESTIONABLE (neck/cervical strain); Bradley Beal, OUT (health & safety protocols); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring)

MAVERICKS— Davis Bertans, OUT (knee); Christian Wood, OUT (knee)

What To Watch For

The start of a six-game homestand for the Washington Wizards begins with the Dallas Mavericks coming to town. This is the first meeting of the two teams as the Wizards will debut their cherry-blossom themed court for the first as well as wear the City Edition jerseys. They’ll also be facing not only Mavericks leading scorer in Luka Doncic, but also former point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Davis Bertans will be out with a knee injury.

In speaking of injuries, the Wizards will still be without Bradley Beal and Taj Gibson is questionable. It didn’t seem like an issue as they came out with the road win over the Charlotte Hornets behind 20 points from Kyle Kuzma, 19 from Kristaps Porzingis and a perfect 17 points from Jordan Goodwin. They’ll need that type of help again facing Dallas.

This is another opponent that will test the Wizards’ defense as it has been suspect ever since Wright went on the injury list. Doncic leads his team in points (36), rebounds (8.4) and assists (8.3). Dinwiddie, in scoring, follows behind with 15.6 points per game. Something to notice for Washington is that Beal is averaging a low 21.6 points per game and the only starter averaging over 20 points. Porzingis is close with 19.2 points per game. And again Beal is out for the game.