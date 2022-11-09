The Washington Wizards will play on a new Cherry blossom-themed basketball court, starting tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks. It is directly tied to when the Wizards wear their City Edition jerseys, which are cherry blossom-themed.

The Wizards will wear their City Edition jerseys on the dates below:

Nov. 10 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dec. 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 12 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Mar. 2 vs. Toronto Raptors

Mar. 6 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Mar. 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Mar. 22 vs. Denver Nuggets

Mar. 24 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Mar. 28 vs. Boston Celtics

Apr. 4 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

I like the look of a cherry blossom themed-court. It’s a little peculiar that the Wizards will start to wear the jerseys in late fall. But the reality is that the regular season is almost over when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom during late March to early April.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe also has a feature on how the Wizards ultimately came up with their design.

Let us know your thoughts of the new Wizards basketball court in the comments below.