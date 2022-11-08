The NBA is taking today off so you can vote

The NBA’s 30 teams played yesterday, including the Washington Wizards, who beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-100 last night. Today, no teams will play because it is Election Day. The news was announced last August when the schedule was released.

There are also some days when the NBA won’t have any games. They include Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, the All-Star Break and the date of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship game. This is the first time when the NBA decided not to have any games on Election Day.

In the United States, there will be federal elections for all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 Senate races (34 regular and one special election) are also going on this year. If you have the right to vote, do so!

To learn how to register to vote and vote the same day in Washington, D.C. and Maryland, click here. You may click the same link to find out how to register to vote in Virginia, but the registration deadline for this election has already passed.