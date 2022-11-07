The Washington Wizards will conclude their two-game road trip tomorrow with a game against the Charlotte Hornets. Here is the preview.
Game Info
When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center
How to watch: NBC Sports Washington
Injuries: For the Wizards, Delon Wright (hamstring) and Johnny Davis (G-League assignment) are out. For the Hornets, Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Cody Martin (quadriceps) and LaMelo Ball (ankle) are expected to be out.
What to watch for
The Wizards are coming off of Sunday’s 103-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Charlotte is coming off a 98-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets yesterday at home. Unlike the Wizards’ game against Brooklyn last Friday, the Nets were competitive throughout the contest despite being down several key players.
I would not look at the team record to predict an outcome of this game since the Hornets are 3-7 at the moment. Rather, I’d look at recent team momentum. The Wizards are coming off their worst loss this season, while the Hornets may look at their last game with a “glass half full” mentality.
Despite yesterday’s comeback, Washington is the underdog tomorrow. They’re going to be that way for awhile, unfortunately.
The Wizards will tip off against the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 7. All nationally televised NBA games can be watched on SlingTV.
Loading comments...