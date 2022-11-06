Johnny Davis shines in his second G League game

The Capital City Go-Go bounced back with a 125-107 win after blowing a big lead in their opening game against Raptors 905. This time they just wore the Raptors down and pulled away with a dominant 3rd quarter that saw them outscore the Raptors 24-6 in the paint.

Rookie Johnny Davis shot the ball much better in his second game, going 6-7 from the field and 3-3 from three. He had 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He continued to play high-level defense as well. With 5 blocks in two games you could make the case he’s the best shot-blocking guard in DC since John Wall.

It wasn't a perfect performance as he had 6 turnovers. Two of those weren't his fault with the last one coming as he ran out the clock at the end of the game and the other when he tried to hit a wide-open teammate who looked away.

He is still clearly trying to get more comfortable running an offense but that's to be expected when you ask someone to play a role they're unfamiliar with. But this certainly looked a lot more like the Davis who won Big Ten Player of the Year.

In postgame interviews, Davis talked about taking it personally on the defensive end and he played like that was the case. He also said his move to the G League was to help him become more comfortable and gain confidence.

Kris Dunn, who got the start tonight, was also impressive with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists. Quenton Jackson was a real spark off the bench had 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Isaiah Todd showed some flashes as well. He was 5-9 from the field, 2-5 from three, and finished with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Todd's positional versatility on defense has been vital to a Go-Go team that is missing center Jaime Echenique so far this season.