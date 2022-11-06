Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. Because of the news, he will miss tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game at Memphis.



He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 6, 2022

I know, I know. The words “health and safety protocols” is more or less code for the coronavirus. Either Beal has tested positive or he was in close contact with someone who has it. Considering that he began last season unvaccinated, it seems that he gets ribbed by some on social media when he gets placed in this status.

The thing is that the coronavirus has spread enough in the population, to the point where most Americans had it as of last April. Today, getting the coronavirus isn’t the “scarlet letter” it was in 2020 and 2021, especially if one is vaccinated.

First, get well soon, Brad. And second, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 booster shot before the winter.