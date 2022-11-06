The Washington Wizards lost 103-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night on the road without their franchise player Bradley Beal.

If you watched the first half of Sunday night’s Washington Wizards game against the Memphis Grizzlies and changed the channel, I don’t blame you. Washington let Memphis lead by as many as 17 points. The only reason why

In the third quarter, Washington made a furious comeback after falling by 23 at one point. They went on a 19-0 run and holding Memphis scoreless in the last five minutes of the period or so. Ultimately, they headed into the fourth with a 81-74 deficit. While there weren’t many big highlights from that quarter, Jordan Goodwin’s defense became a rallying cry along the way. And Rui Hachimura scored 9 of his 15 points.

Washington was able to claw back into the lead after Daniel Gafford made a basket with a little over 8 minutes remaining. From there, the Grizzlies were able to make another run to keep the margin in their favor. But overall, this loss wasn’t quite as bad as I feared.

For the Wizards, Monte Morris led with 18 points. And for the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane led with 28 points while Ja Morant added 23 more.

The Wizards’ next game is tomorrow on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you in a few for a preview.