Johnny Davis will play for the Capital City Go-Go in their debut tonight

The Capital City Go-Go begin their season tonight at home against Raptors 905. Raptors 905 eliminated the Go-Go from the playoffs last season. The game is at 7 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena and is available to watch on NBAGLeague.com and NBCSWA+.

Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis and Isaiah Todd have been assigned to the Go-Go for the time being and will likely feature heavily in the rotation. Jordan Goodwin and Jordan Schakel, who are both on two-way contracts, also seem like prime candidates to receive major minutes. Kris Dunn is another name to watch as he could be a potential Wizards call-up.

Raptors rookie forwards Ron Harper Jr. and Gabe Brown are both worth keeping an eye on. Center Reggie Perry and guard Saben Lee both have NBA experience. Wing Melvin Frazier Jr. also has NBA experience and is coming off a strong G League campaign last season.