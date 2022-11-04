You would think that a Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets team facing a bunch of drama would make things easier for the Washington Wizards. After all, they would have been underdogs either way since Kevin Durant was still healthy.

Well, think again. They were blown out, 128-86 by Brooklyn

The warning signs came about early on. The Wizards gave up a double digit lead early on, letting Kevin Durant score 19 of his 28 points in the first half. He even made this ankle breaker. Durant also had 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

he just did THAT pic.twitter.com/ofPtBq22rJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022

The second half didn’t go any better as that lead by Brooklyn went past 20 and Durant remained hot early in the third quarter. I don’t have much else to say, other than this game sucked. But at least Corey Kispert returned, scoring 2 points though he only did so in 18 minutes. Beal led Washington in scoring with 20 points.

At the end of the day, while Brooklyn has a lot of drama to deal with, the Wizards have plenty of drama themselves. Washington’s front office is often considered to be among the NBA’s worst. The attendance is among the NBA’s worst. And they still can’t get positive momentum against another team that is only expected to be a lower-tier playoff team, all things considered.

Sometimes, the bad guys win. Let’s face it. While there may not be much to root for with this Wizards team, the Nets are even harder to root for. That’s what happened tonight.

The Wizards’ next game is on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET. See you then.