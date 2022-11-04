Wizards vs Nets GameThread

It’s a Washington Wizards Game Day!!

Brooklyn Nets are in D.C. and hopefully none of their recent bad luck or baggage rub off on the Wizards tonight. The Wizards are looking to keep a win streak going after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers. They’re even getting Corey Kispert back tonight who can assist in their three-point range that hasn’t been something to brag about.

The Nets won’t have their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving, as he’s suspended for at least five games. In a week, the Nets have fired their coach and suspended their point guard. In a way, Washington has the upper hand especially when for once they’re not the team falling apart.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET to be televised on NBC Sports Washington.

As always, what’s your prediction for tonight’s matchup? How will Washington do?

DC ABOVE ALL!!!